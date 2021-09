In his Sept. 5 Outlook essay, “9/11 was a test. We failed.,” Carlos Lozada summarized brilliantly the disgusting lies and deceit employed by successive administrations and the Pentagon brass to hide and obfuscate the truth about our nation’s blighted wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Unfortunately, the repercussions of these gross misdeeds, executed with full knowledge of the misdeeds’ false and evil nature, by the nation’s leaders, have been borne by millions of common folk here and around the world. It is we ordinary citizens who sacrifice our children, brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers, and our national treasury, bearing the consequences of our leaders’ heinous actions.