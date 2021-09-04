Draymond Green Admits He Was Upset With Dwyane Wade During Summer Olympics: "To See Your Tweet After All The S— France Was Talking, And You Say Good Luck To Rudy Gobert, I Ain’t Like That S—."

Even though he is no longer with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Larry Nance Jr. is still in full support of his former team and sees a bright future for the young Cavs. In an emotional message he shared to Cleveland.com, Nance sent a warning to the rest of the NBA to watch out for the rebuilding Cavs. While the team has suffered years of heartbreaks since LeBron James left the team for the second time, the 28-year-old big man expressed his belief that the team is on the right path to success.