Draymond Green Admits He Was Upset With Dwyane Wade During Summer Olympics: "To See Your Tweet After All The S— France Was Talking, And You Say Good Luck To Rudy Gobert, I Ain’t Like That S—."
The basketball Olympics are always an intense time for players. Considering the long history of successes for Team USA, going to battle often comes with a lot of pressure for the guys competing. This year, in particular, things got especially tense when the team dropped two exhibition matches early on, raising questions and criticism from all around the globe.fadeawayworld.net
