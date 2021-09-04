201 Help Wanted
Hiring full time cook. Mon-Fri. No weekends. No holidays. Apply after 3:00, Carini’s. Transfer. Mercer County Head Start Lunch Aide, Part-Time $9.66/hr. High School Diploma or G.E.D., reliable transportation. Monday-Friday 5hrs. /day Deadline: September 17, 2021 Send Application and Cover Letter to Mercer County Head Start: Att: Human Resource Dept. 1901 Memorial Drive Farrell, Pa. 16121 Or Visit our website: www.mchs-ehs.org MCHS is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Provider.www.recordargusnews.com
