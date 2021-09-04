James Donald Housden passed this life on Thursday, September 2, 2021. “Donnie” was born on May 20, 1937 to the late James Robert Housden and Naomi Rogers Housden in Luray, VA. Donnie belonged to Main Street Baptist Church in Luray. He was a member of the Luray High School class of 1957, where he starred as a running back for the Bulldogs Football team. He later coached Little League Football. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Frances Johnson Housden whom he married on June 12, 1960. Dorothy is the eldest daughter of Kent and Mary Johnson of Spotsylvania County, who are now deceased. Donnie worked for the A&P Grocery Company for 32 years retiring as night manager in 1985. After his retirement he began his Country Furniture Company. He displayed his handiwork at the Page County Fair and The Page County Heritage Festival. He loved building, a skill he learned at an early age as he worked alongside his dad, who was a well known contractor. Donnie and his dad built many homes in Page County. Donnie enjoyed hunting deer, doves quail and grouse and kept and trained his beloved English Setters for many years. He was one of five men who began Page Valley Sportsmen’s Club, a skeet club which now boasts a membership of 50 sportsmen. When he passed, Donnie was the last living charter member of the club. In his earlier years, Donnie was very active in Junior Chamber of Commerce, receiving the honor of Man of the Year in the 1970’s. Besides his wife Dorothy, Donnie is survived by his son, Robert Kent Housden and wife Chasity of Luray, VA; 3 Grandchildren: Gunner Lee Housden of Stanley, VA, Dakota Andrew Miller of Luray, VA and Skyla Jade Housden and fiancé Jamie Richards of Stanley, VA. He is also survived by one Great Grandchild little Huntlee Creed Richards. Also surviving are his niece, Cathy Housden Seal and Husband Cheston and their daughter Camilla Seal; Sister in Law Anna Housden, First Cousins: Doug Dofflemyer and family, Nancy Finter Hilliards and Family, Donnie and Jerry Flanagan and families and Faye Aleshire. Donnie was preceded in death by his Brother Kenneth Randolph Housden. Donnie will be greatly missed by his family and many friends who knew and loved him. We have fond memories of our loved one who is in God’s loving presence. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Rocky Branch Regular Baptist Church. Burial will be Private. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Luray Fire Dept., or the Luray Rescue Squad.