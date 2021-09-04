CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nettleton, MS

Cheek's kick wins it for Nettleton Tigers in shootout

By Melissa Meador Monroe Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago
MOOREVILLE – After four years as their kicker, Nettleton is accustomed to the leg of Jackson Cheek being money.

Cheek’s first game winner came in the first game of his senior season as his 21-yard field goal lifted Nettleton (1-1) to a 37-34 win in a shootout over Mooreville on Friday night.

“Before the game, they told us that the score of the game was predicted to be close,” Cheek said. “I thought it would probably come down to a last-minute kick and prepared myself early for that.”

Mooreville (0-2) tied the game at 34-all with 2:26 to go on Dawson Phillips’ 9-yard scoring strike to Jacob Scott after Nettleton’s faked punt didn’t play out. Anterion Venson put life back into the Tigers as he took the ensuing kickoff down to the 5-yard line to set up Cheek’s field goal.

“In the first half, I was trying to find the gaps and read what they were doing,” Venson said. “I came back out in the second half, and I read the hole and they gave me outside leverage. I just went.”

The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the game with scoring runs from quarterback Ty Walton on a 1-yard keeper and from Jaylon Betts on a 15-yard run.

The Troopers cut it to a one-score game with Jordan Franks’ 9-yard touchdown, but Nettleton answered on a 29-yard pass from Walton to Zavian Dilworth late in the first.

Mooreville made it 21-13 at the half with Scott’s first touchdown catch of the night, and the two went back and forth in the second half.

Scott hauled in another score on the Troopers’ first possession of the third, but Roderick Patterson pushed Nettleton back ahead with a 43-yard run. His 44-yard touchdown reception also put Nettleton up 34-27 before Mooreville tied it in the final minutes.

EXTRA POINTS

Turning Point: With the game tied at 34, Venson took the ensuing kickoff down to the 5-yard line to set up Cheek’s field goal.

Point Man: Phillips was 32 of 43 passing for 319 yards and 3 TDs in the loss for Mooreville.

Talking Point: “I’m proud of our guys for finding a way to win. We knew that getting to the fourth quarter and finding a way to finish was going to be critical.” - Nettleton coach John Keith

NOTES

• Patterson finished with 109 yards on 15 carries in addition to his 44-yard TD reception.

• It was the first game for Nettleton after forfeiting their opener due to COVID issues.

• Nettleton hosts Saltillo next week, while Mooreville travels to Amory.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
