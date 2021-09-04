CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 3rd)

NBC News
NBC News
The death toll is rising after Ida's devastation in the Northeast, President Biden surveys the storm damage in Louisiana, and many Americans are skipping Labor Day travel over delta fears.Sept. 4, 2021.

NBC News

NBC News

Posted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
Posted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...
Posted by
Fox News

Atlanta zoo treating 13 gorillas for COVID-19

A Georgia zoo is treating 13 western lowland gorillas who have tested positive for COVID-19 after displaying symptoms. Zoo Atlanta employees tested the animals after they suffered from coughing, runny noses and loss of appetite – now known as possible symptoms for the virus. One of the gorillas is Ozzie, who is currently the world’s oldest living male gorilla at the age of 60 years old.
Posted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...
Posted by
The Hill

Man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot Pelosi

A man who officials say traveled to Washington, D.C. for Jan. 6 and threatened to shoot Speaker. (D-Calif.) in the head on live television pleaded guilty Friday. Cleveland Meredith Jr., 53, pleaded guilty to one count interstate communication of threats because of a text message he sent to a relative on Jan. 7.

