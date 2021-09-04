Penalties contribute to Patriots' 36-20 loss

Host Terre Haute North battled back from a possible blowout loss against Conference Indiana foe Bloomington South to take a third-quarter lead Friday night at Gene Shike Field.

But after going ahead 20-14, the Patriots played most of the rest of the game in the shadow of its own goal posts and wound up suffering a 36-20 loss.

The biggest statistic? Penalties, 20 for 186 yards for the Patriots (and seven for 84 yards for the Panthers).

North gets kudos for spirit, however, even if some of that enthusiasm contributed to some of those penalties.

The Patriots went three and out on their first offensive series of the game, and the Panthers drove 73 yards for a score.

Again the Patriots went three and out — although penalties cost them an 11-yard run by Damon Sturm and a 50-yard completion from Bryson Carpenter to Will Blundell. This time Bloomington needed to go just 36 yards for a 14-0 lead.

The visitors were driving for a third score as the first quarter ended and reached North's 15-yard line. But a 44-yard interception return by Griffin Graham rescued the Patriots and turned the momentum completely around.

North drove 50 yards, picking up a fourth-and-12 situation on a pass to Sturm, and scored on a 10-yard pass to Jaden Wayt.

A defensive stop and a seven-yard punt set up the Patriots at their own 48-yard line, and they drove 52 yards for the tying touchdown on a 1-yard run by Sturm. The Panthers drove inside North's 30, but lost the ball on downs in the final seconds of the half.

North got another defensive stop to start the third quarter, then drove 72 yards to take the lead on a 28-yard pass from Carpenter to Sturm although, ominously, a bad snap cost the Patriots the extra point.

Then came the frustration.

Bloomington South quickly got to North's 3-yard line, but the Patriots forced a field goal that cut the lead in half. Then a penalty on the first play after the ensuing kickoff forced North to run six straight plays inside its 6-yard line (three false starts included). Despite the great field position the visitors got as a result, North held them to a field goal again.

The kickoff was juggled out of bounds at North's 6-yard line, however, and the Patriots couldn't get farther than the 12. And a high snap on a punt resulted in a safety that gave the Panthers a 22-20 lead with 7:58 left in the game.

The free kick was returned to North's 2-yard line — although the return man was hit and knocked backward before bouncing to the outside and getting away — and Bloomington scored on the next play. A clinching score came with 2:13 left in the game.

"We played well," coach Billy Blundell said after the game. "We responded well after being down 14-0 early. But then we kind of self-destructed.

"Penalties absolutely killed us. You're not gonna beat good teams having penalties like that," he continued.

"Defensively we played well the entire game, but our offense and special teams put those guys in bad spots. I was really proud of the defensive effort. Offensively we were clicking at times, but then holding penalties set us back."

The unsung hero for North was fullback Jesiah Richardson, who lined up at a wing and blocked Bloomington South's Dasan McCullough, a pass rusher who decommitted from Ohio State to sign at Indiana. McCullough's only big defensive play came in the final seconds of the game.

"Jesiah Richardson did exactly what we needed him to do," Blundell said, "go at a highly recruited defensive player. I couldn't be proud of his effort, and how selfless it was. That shows what kind of player he is."