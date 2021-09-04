CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

Penalties contribute to Patriots' 36-20 loss

By Andy Amey Tribune-Star
Posted by 
Tribune Star
Tribune Star
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYM01_0bmNAtHG00

Host Terre Haute North battled back from a possible blowout loss against Conference Indiana foe Bloomington South to take a third-quarter lead Friday night at Gene Shike Field.

But after going ahead 20-14, the Patriots played most of the rest of the game in the shadow of its own goal posts and wound up suffering a 36-20 loss.

The biggest statistic? Penalties, 20 for 186 yards for the Patriots (and seven for 84 yards for the Panthers).

North gets kudos for spirit, however, even if some of that enthusiasm contributed to some of those penalties.

The Patriots went three and out on their first offensive series of the game, and the Panthers drove 73 yards for a score.

Again the Patriots went three and out — although penalties cost them an 11-yard run by Damon Sturm and a 50-yard completion from Bryson Carpenter to Will Blundell. This time Bloomington needed to go just 36 yards for a 14-0 lead.

The visitors were driving for a third score as the first quarter ended and reached North's 15-yard line. But a 44-yard interception return by Griffin Graham rescued the Patriots and turned the momentum completely around.

North drove 50 yards, picking up a fourth-and-12 situation on a pass to Sturm, and scored on a 10-yard pass to Jaden Wayt.

A defensive stop and a seven-yard punt set up the Patriots at their own 48-yard line, and they drove 52 yards for the tying touchdown on a 1-yard run by Sturm. The Panthers drove inside North's 30, but lost the ball on downs in the final seconds of the half.

North got another defensive stop to start the third quarter, then drove 72 yards to take the lead on a 28-yard pass from Carpenter to Sturm although, ominously, a bad snap cost the Patriots the extra point.

Then came the frustration.

Bloomington South quickly got to North's 3-yard line, but the Patriots forced a field goal that cut the lead in half. Then a penalty on the first play after the ensuing kickoff forced North to run six straight plays inside its 6-yard line (three false starts included). Despite the great field position the visitors got as a result, North held them to a field goal again.

The kickoff was juggled out of bounds at North's 6-yard line, however, and the Patriots couldn't get farther than the 12. And a high snap on a punt resulted in a safety that gave the Panthers a 22-20 lead with 7:58 left in the game.

The free kick was returned to North's 2-yard line — although the return man was hit and knocked backward before bouncing to the outside and getting away — and Bloomington scored on the next play. A clinching score came with 2:13 left in the game.

"We played well," coach Billy Blundell said after the game. "We responded well after being down 14-0 early. But then we kind of self-destructed.

"Penalties absolutely killed us. You're not gonna beat good teams having penalties like that," he continued.

"Defensively we played well the entire game, but our offense and special teams put those guys in bad spots. I was really proud of the defensive effort. Offensively we were clicking at times, but then holding penalties set us back."

The unsung hero for North was fullback Jesiah Richardson, who lined up at a wing and blocked Bloomington South's Dasan McCullough, a pass rusher who decommitted from Ohio State to sign at Indiana. McCullough's only big defensive play came in the final seconds of the game.

"Jesiah Richardson did exactly what we needed him to do," Blundell said, "go at a highly recruited defensive player. I couldn't be proud of his effort, and how selfless it was. That shows what kind of player he is."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tribune Star

Tribune Star

Terre Haute, IN
1K+
Followers
147
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
City
North Township, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Ohio State#American Football#Terre Haute North#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy