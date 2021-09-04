Braves open CI play with loss

On Friday night, Terre Haute South’s football team opened Conference Indiana play with a 35-7 loss to visiting Bloomington North. The momentum seemed to be on the side of Bloomington North before the contest ever started. The Braves went into the competition trailing 3-5 against the Cougars in their overall series. South had also opened the season with two consecutive losses. Bloomington North on the other hand went into the game with a 2-0 record and a junior tailback named Cody Mikulich.