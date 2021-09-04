CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Class B No. 9-rated Vikings cruise past Gering

By Dale Miller
Grand Island Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest’s starting defense scored more points than it gave up Friday during the Vikings’ home opener against Gering. That was just part of a strong all-around performance by Class B No. 9-rated Northwest which allowed it to bounce back with a commanding 48-10 victory over Gering. The Bulldogs (1-1) were...

theindependent.com

