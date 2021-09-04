FOOTBALL: Apalachee’s comeback efforts fall short against Madison County

JACKSON — Thursday night at Crowly Field in Jackson, the Lumen Christi Titans roared out to a quick 21-0 lead over the Coldwater Cardinals. The visitors in the red and white had a choice, roll over and quit or continue to battle and fight. The Cardinals chose the latter, scoring a quick 14 points just before the half to close the game to within a single score at the break. Coldwater continued to fight against a very solid Lumen Christi team but it was the Titans adding a late touchdown to put the game away, with Lumen Christi defeating Coldwater by the score of 28-14. The scoring started early for Lumen Christi as the Titans took their opening possession quickly down for a score, only needing two plays to go 65 yards. Lumen’s Derrick Walker took the second play from scrimmage and sprinted 58-yards for the touchdown. After the John Ganton extra point was good it was Lumen Christi leading 7-0 with 10:55 left in the first quarter.