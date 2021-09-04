River Over Monroe Central

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers look like they will cruise to an easy victory over Long Island today. While it’s a great day to be a Mountaineer, fans have disappointingly thrown trash all over the coal monument outside of Milan Puskar Stadium where the man trip takes place.
Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Vincent, OH (WTRF) – The Warriors put the first points on the board on a 9 yard touchdown run by Jason Williams to make it 7-0. River tried to hang around but Warrior spaced out its lead with Trent Taylor connecting with his Senior tight end Dennis Pettey for a 30 yard touchdown to make it 20-10 Pilots.
Opportunity is knocking in Knoxville this weekend for Vols’ first-year head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee enters Saturday’s Johnny Majors Classic against Pitt as a slight home underdog, giving Heupel and the Vols a fantastic shot at an early upset in 2021. Tennessee is a two-point underdog, so they’re hardly facing...
The Central Christian Crusaders overcame adversity, a long road trip in Atlanta, Friday afternoon rush-hour traffic, and a late-game downpour to win their first game of the year convincingly. After a rough and tumble opener against the NG Falcons, the Crusaders faced the Notre Dame Academy Irish Greyhounds while missing...
FAIRFIELD — Vanden High School quarterback Tre Dimes threw touchdown passes to four different receivers, the Vikings rushed for three more scores and the defense recorded a shutout in a 49-0 win Friday over River City at George A. Gammon Field. After a sluggish start, the Vikings started clicking, despite...
DRY FORK — Last football season — held earlier this year in the spring — the Tunstall Trojans suffered a 48-7 blowout against the Dan River Wildcats on the Trojans home field. Entering this season, Tunstall made sure that they didn’t want to relive the pain of that loss. Tunstall...
Madison’s football team and new head coach Chandler Rhoades opened the season Saturday night with a dominant 48-18 win over Bear River (UT) at Bobcat Stadium. “I think the kids just came out ready to play. And I think our seniors did a great job leading the way for us starting the way with our quarterback Kieren (Valora),” Rhoades said. “I thought he showed great poise and provided great stability out there offensively for us.”
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Both Grand Island Central Catholic and Milford took part in the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic at the Nebraska State Fair on Saturday. The Crusaders dominated from the jump and cruised to a two set victory over the Eagles in dominating fashion. Chloe Cloud a standout...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - With Kroger Field back at full capacity, the Kentucky Wildcats started the 2021 season with a 45-10 win over UL Monroe. Penn State transfer Will Levis threw for career highs of 367 yards and four touchdowns in his Kentucky debut, including two to fellow transfer Wan’Dale Robinson, and the Wildcats overcame an early hole to blow out ULM in their season opener.
An entire section of the stands at Cushman Field was empty with two minutes to go Friday night. The Grand Forks Red River students vacated their spots, ran underneath the bleachers, cut across to the gate that leads to the playing field and waited to rush it. They knew this...
Volleyball season rolled on Thursday evening with Lathrop and Eielson making their debuts. West Valley was making their Fairbanks season while Monroe was playing their second game in three days. It all amounted to a ton of fun. Monroe got their first win of the season with a three-set sweep...
NEW PHILADELPHIA — Wheeling Central took care of business on Saturday with a 52-18 win on the road over Tuscarawas Central Catholic to start the season off 2-0. However, Maroon Knights’ coach Mike Young knows his squad will have to sharpen up a bit if they want to keep their eyes on the ultimate prize.
It took them a little while, to get going, but when they finally did, the Armstrong River Hawks never looked back, as they steamrolled the Freeport Yellowjackets by a score of 48-14 in the season opener on Friday night. Neither team could manage a score in the opening quarter, but on the first play of the second quarter, Alex Patton […]
In a mad dash to try and tie The Bayou Jamb 2021 contest against West Monroe — which ultimately became another classic between two rivals — the Neville Tigers hurried to the line of scrimmage as the heavy rain intensified. Down 8-0 with 25 seconds remaining in the contest, quarterback...
COLUMBIA, Mo — Mizzou Football started Eli Drinkwitz's second season with a solid 34-24 win over Central Michigan at Faurot Field on Saturday. The Tiger offense had 462 total yards of offense, 257 passing and 205 rushing. MU put the ball in the end zone four times today over the Chippewas.
The Charlottesville High School football team snapped an 17-game losing streak in dramatic fashion Friday night with a 13-7 victory over James Monroe. Polo Hill intercepted a pass on defense in overtime to keep the Yellow Jackets off the scoreboard, then followed that up with a 10-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat to give the Black Knights their first win since 2018.
Benjamin Bussiere scored four times for Monroe, thrice through the air and once on a 96-yard kickoff return, in his team’s 52-20 win against Franklin in Monroe. Quarterback Riley Piscitelli threw four touchdowns on the day with the other going to Chris Chaves. Tyler Scott and Anthony Mount accounted for the other two touchdowns in the victory.
In addition to my column, three takeaways from Kentucky football’s season-opening 45-10 win over Louisiana Monroe on Saturday:. It really is a thing of beauty the way the strong-armed Penn State transfer can spin a spiral on long passes. It was easy to see the new quarterback’s arm talent early last month at the team’s open practice on Fan Day. We in the media could see it during the open practice just after Levis was named the team’s starter.
