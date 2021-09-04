MORRIS: Rejoice in the day that the Lord has made
Psalm 118:24 helps us get each day of our lives into perspective. “This is the day which the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Each day is a gift from God. Do you remember grandparents telling how things were back in the “good old days”? I’m old enough to remember my parents talking about things before the turn of the 19th century. Already, my children are telling my grandchildren how it was “way back in the 20th century.”www.jacksonprogress-argus.com
