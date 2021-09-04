CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Siamese release new single “Numb”

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopenhagen’s Siamese are back with another infectious single from their long-awaited new album ‘Home.’. “Numb” encompasses all of the elements that Siamese are renowned for; a soaring melodic chorus alongside thundering breakdowns, with a sprinkling of synths and electro-beats for good measure. Truly masters in their craft, they continue to create hit after hit, and are quickly becoming one of Denmark’s hottest new exports in the music scene.

nextmosh.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siamese#Dsp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Mariana Semkina releases video for new solo single, the haunting Friend

Iamthemorning singer Mariana Semkina has released a video for her haunting new solo single Friend, which you can watch below. It's taken from Semkina's upcoming five-track EP Disillusioned, the follow-up to her 2020 solo album Sleepwalking, which she will release through Bandcamp on October 1. “Friend is quite a personal...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

PAPA ROACH Releases Music Video For New Single 'Kill The Noise'

California rockers PAPA ROACH have just shared "Kill The Noise", a powerful, anthemic new single and second track from their forthcoming album. The song, produced by WZRD BLD (a.k.a. Drew Fulk; A DAY TO REMEMBER, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, LIL WAYNE) and Andrew Goldstein (ALL TIME LOW, BLACKBEAR, LINKIN PARK, MAROON 5), is a powerful example of heavy riffs and emotional lyrics, driven by singer Jacoby Shaddix's ongoing mission to help anyone overcome mental struggles and anxieties. The accompanying music video, directed by Jacoby's brother Bryson Roatch, takes the viewer on a journey of escaping the confines of your own mind through a raw and energetic performance.
MusicKerrang

Spiritbox release new single and ​“horror-inspired” video, Hurt You

With less than a month to go until the release of their debut album Eternal Blue, Spiritbox have dropped another song from the LP. Entitled Hurt You, guitarist Mike Stringer explains that the trio’s latest effort ​“is a song that was written before the pandemic, in early 2020 during a snowstorm. We were stuck inside, and couldn’t go anywhere, so this song flowed out of myself, Courtney [LaPlante, vocals], and our producer Dan pretty quick.
Sciencecanadianbeats.ca

Dave Monks releases new single, “Don’t Get Pushed Around”

Tokyo Police Club frontman Dave Monks keeps pushing the summer vibes with his latest single “Don’t Get Pushed Around,” featuring acclaimed rapper Shad. The track is featured on Monks’ upcoming sophomore solo LP, I’ve Always Wanted To Be Me, out October 15 via his own newly launched Ghost Pepper Records.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Hear Disclosure’s Pulsating New Song ‘Into My Arms’

Disclosure has released a new song, “Into My Arms.” The six-plus-minute track is the first of five the group will drop this week and will be followed by “Seduction,” “Another Level,” “It’s Happening,” and “Never Enough.” “The spark that ignited the creation of this body of work came from a place of wanting to revitalize a very fractured and uncertain dance music scene and club culture that has changed so much all over the world for obvious reasons in the last 18 months,” band member Guy Lawrence said in a statement. “While piecing together initial ideas during the spring of 2021,...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Ministry Drop a Menacing Cover of the Stooges’ ‘Search and Destroy’

Ministry have shared a bruising new cover of the Stooges’ 1973 classic, “Search and Destroy.” The industrial metal outfit noticeably slow down the song from its frenetic original pace, settling instead into a menacing stomp as Al Jourgensen bellows, “And I’m the world’s forgotten boy/The one who’s searching to destroy.” The cover also arrives with a music video in which Ministry perform the song in a vast desert landscape littered with busted airplane fuselage (Jourgenson gets to fire off some heavy weaponry as well, adding to the video’s post-apocalyptic vibe). The origins of Ministry’s “Search and Destroy” cover go back to when...
Musicloudersound.com

Earthside unveil stunning new video for All We Knew And Ever Loved

US progressive rockers Earthside have released a stunning new video for their brand new single All We Knew And Ever Loved, which is released today through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Records. You can watch the video in full below. The epic nine-minute plus song is the band's first new music for...
MusicNME

Brave Girls return with emotional video for new single ‘After We Ride’

Brave Girls have returned with a video for their brand-new single, ‘After We Ride’. The city pop-inspired song is the sequel to their 2020 track ‘We Ride’, which became a sleeper hit earlier this year after the sudden viral success of their 2017 single ‘Rollin’’. Meanwhile, the accompanying video captures the quartet dealing with the aftermath of a bad break-up.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Kevin Towill releases new single, “The Contemporary American Dream”

Canadian rocker, Kevin Towill recently released his new EP, After The Party Is Over – which showcases the depths of his ability to bend genres and colour outside the lines. Kicking off with the lead track, “The Contemporary American Dream,” the Calgary-based artist’s move to write a solo album followed Towill’s decision to re-prioritize his ‘9-5’ life, shifting focus from working solely at a gig he picked up when his former punk outfit, The Reckless Heroes, disbanded in 2017 and gravitating back to music.
MusicNME

CRAVITY on releasing their first studio album: “It still doesn’t feel real”

K-pop boy group CRAVITY have revealed their thoughts and creative process behind their recently-released studio album, ‘The Awakening: Written In The Stars’. During the online showcase held in light of the album’s release yesterday (August 19), the nine-member group shared their sentiments toward their first full-length album. Seong-min pointed out...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Frederico7 To Release New Singles "Truth is Power" & "Missing My Children"

“Truth is Power,” a song with a classic 80's pop feel, bumping bass lines and sultry vocals takes us on a journey of self-acceptance and liberation illuminating the central questions about the nature of truth and our grasping of reality in the post-modern world. “Missing my Children” is groovy, soulful...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Releases New Single 'Shatter'

Welsh metallers BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE have released "Shatter", the third single from their upcoming seventh, self-titled studio album. "We're very excited for you all to hear our new track 'Shatter'," the band says. "It's one of our personal favorites and we're pretty sure it'll be one of yours. It's an absolute sledgehammer of a track with riffs for days. Let the head banging commence!"
MusicNME

Bring Me The Horizon confirm release of new single ‘DiE4u’

Bring Me The Horizon have announced the next chapter of their ‘Post Human’ era with the release of new single ‘DiE4u’. : Bring Me The Horizon on the cover: “I’m like everyone else: confused, scared and angry”. Having teased fans with new lyrics and snippets of new music, now the...
Musicwesb.com

ASKING ALEXANDRIA Releases Music Video For New Single ‘Alone Again’

Acclaimed British rock group ASKING ALEXANDRIA will release its new full-length studio album, “See What’s On The Inside”, on October 1 via Better Noise Music. The official music video for the disc’s first single, the poignantly powerful, guitar-driven “Alone Again”, can be seen below. A raw, emotional, introspective rock anthem, the track was co-written by all five members and offers a fitting first sampling of the full-length LP. Tapping into a renewed sense of creative energy, the band is more aligned than ever and rediscovered their love for songwriting and making music together during the recording sessions for this album.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Omnium Gatherum Announce New Album, Release First Single

Omnium Gatherum will release a new album, Origin, on November 5 via Century Media. You can check out the lead single, “Paragon,” via the below music video. “Basically ‘Paragon’ is about overcoming obstacles and hard situations. Anything that comes to the way may be intense and malign, but it will not shatter the diamond of resolve, that is the paragon.”
MusicRevolver

Hear Animals as Leaders' First New Song in 5 Years

Animals As Leaders are back. The instrumental prog-metal trio helmed by guitarist Tosin Abasi have unveiled a mind-boggling new single called "Monomyth" that marks their first new music in five years. Following their 2016 full-length, The Madness of Many, the new track clicks back into place with all the aspects...
Musicmxdwn.com

Full Of Hell Release Music Video For Brutal New Song “Reeking Tunnels”

Full Of Hell released their new track “Reeking Tunnels” off their upcoming record Garden of Burning Apparitions. The album is set to drop on October 1st via Relapse Records. The band previously shared their song “Industrial Messiah Complex” earlier this month. Accompanying the new release is a fittingly dark music video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy