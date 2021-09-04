Siamese release new single “Numb”
Copenhagen’s Siamese are back with another infectious single from their long-awaited new album ‘Home.’. “Numb” encompasses all of the elements that Siamese are renowned for; a soaring melodic chorus alongside thundering breakdowns, with a sprinkling of synths and electro-beats for good measure. Truly masters in their craft, they continue to create hit after hit, and are quickly becoming one of Denmark’s hottest new exports in the music scene.nextmosh.com
