Siamese release new single “Numb”

Disclosure has released a new song, “Into My Arms.” The six-plus-minute track is the first of five the group will drop this week and will be followed by “Seduction,” “Another Level,” “It’s Happening,” and “Never Enough.” “The spark that ignited the creation of this body of work came from a place of wanting to revitalize a very fractured and uncertain dance music scene and club culture that has changed so much all over the world for obvious reasons in the last 18 months,” band member Guy Lawrence said in a statement. “While piecing together initial ideas during the spring of 2021,...