Pretty Little Liars Reboot is Casting Extras in Saugerties
The HBO Max series is looking for people to fill multiple roles in Saugerties. Many have been saying that the Hudson Valley is becoming the new Hollywood and from what I can tell it seems like it's true. There have been several film and television productions using the Hudson Valley for the backdrop. It makes perfect sense. It's a short drive from many stars who live in New York City and film companies can get significant tax credit for filming here.943litefm.com
