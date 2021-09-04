CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saugerties, NY

Pretty Little Liars Reboot is Casting Extras in Saugerties

By Nick
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The HBO Max series is looking for people to fill multiple roles in Saugerties. Many have been saying that the Hudson Valley is becoming the new Hollywood and from what I can tell it seems like it's true. There have been several film and television productions using the Hudson Valley for the backdrop. It makes perfect sense. It's a short drive from many stars who live in New York City and film companies can get significant tax credit for filming here.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Saugerties, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Harrelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pretty Little Liars#Extras#Hbo#The White House Plumbers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Big Name Stars Will Be in Town for the Woodstock Film Festival

Like so many other events, the 2020 Woodstock Film Festival went virtual because of Covid. But this year’s Woodstock Film Festival is happening, much of it in person, and it promises to be an exciting 5 days of films, panels, narratives, shorts, documentaries, special events and more. And there are a few very familiar big names attending this year’s festival.
MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Guillermo del Toro Is Making a Netflix Horror Anthology

Guillermo del Toro already has his Pinocchio film coming to Netflix, supposedly later this year or in 2022 (an official release date has not been announced). Now his footprint on the service is expanding further with an anthology horror series dubbed Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Netflix’s official announcement...
TV & VideosPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Netflix Is the New Streaming Home of ‘Seinfeld’

Finally, the show about nothing is coming to the streaming service that has everything. Yes, it’s true: Every episode of Seinfeld is moving to Netflix. The site announced today that come next month, all 180 episodes of the landmark ’90s sitcom will be available there for all subscribers. The press...
AnimalsPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

10 Actors Who Adopted Animals From Movie And TV Sets

Some actors like to commemorate their time on a movie or TV set by taking home a prop or another memento. But other actors go one step further — they take home their animal co-star. When an actor spends a lot of time rehearsing, training, and filming with a cat, dog, horse, or even a deer, a bond forms very quickly. And unlike human co-stars, there’s no way to swap numbers and agree to grab a drink after production has wrapped. When the cameras stop rolling, some actors don’t want to say goodbye to their new four-legged friend. Sometimes, the stars align and it actually is possible for that actor to officially adopt the animal.
TV SeriesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

The Borg Queen Will Return on ‘Star Trek: Picard’

Star Trek: Picard has found their new Borg Queen. Season 2 of the Paramount+ show will see Annie Wersching joining the cast as the ominous cyborg leader. Wersching is perhaps best known for her role as Renee Walker in 24, as well as her time on Bosch and Marvel's Runaways. She will join the existing ensemble cast of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner.
ElectronicsPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Lego Unveils Fender Stratocaster Set

Lego has announced a new set allowing fans to build their own miniature replica Fender Stratocaster. The 1,074 piece set includes the famed guitar, with the body built in either red or black bricks, complete with display stand and an accompanying 1965 Princeton Reverb amp. Highlights of the design include movable whammy bar, tuning pegs, and pickup switch, a stylized guitar strap, and removable panels revealing the amp’s motherboard, reverb tank and speaker.
MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Animated ‘Diary Of A Wimpy Kid’ Movie Coming to Disney Plus

An all-new animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie is coming to Disney+ this December. Based on the first book in Jeff Kinney’s best-selling series, the movie will follow Greg Heffley as he survives the ups and downs of middle school life. Diary of a Wimpy Kid is directed by Swinton Scott (Futurama) and is written and produced by Kinney.
MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

First ‘Dune’ Reviews Call the Film a Sci-Fi Masterpiece

The first audiences in the world have seen Dune. The long-awaited film, adapted from Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel, just had its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival ahead of its debut in theaters and on streaming later this fall. The latest version of Dune (David Lynch had an...
MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

‘The Accountant’ Is Finally Getting a Sequel

If you have watched basic cable at any point in the last five years then you should be familiar with The Accountant. It’s a TV staple, seemingly playing every single week somewhere. (And sometimes way more than once a week.) The 2016 thriller starring Ben Affleck as a mysterious CPA who moonlights as a money launderer (who is also a sniper and martial artist) did reasonably well in theaters, then became a major hit on home video and, yes, endless cable reairings.
MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

‘Red Notice’ Teaser: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

Netflix has made some big movies over the last few years, but Red Notice supposedly tops them all, at least in the budget department. It stars three A-list talents — Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds — who all commanded massive paychecks before shooting any of the film’s elaborate effects and action sequences. (Reports online claim the budget is somewhere in the $160-$200 million range.)
TV & VideosPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Disney Plus Announces Full Halloween 2021 Lineup

Nobody loves Halloween more than kids. Admittedly, their interest in the holiday is primarily candy-based. But still: Children love to get into the Halloween spirit, and sometimes it can be a little tricky finding shows or movies for them that are suitably scary for their age but not too terrifying.
MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’ Stands Alone

There’s been excitement for all of Marvel’s recent Spider-Man movies, but the level of anticipation around Spider-Man: No Way Home is on whole other level. The first teaser for the film broke the record for the most-watched trailer in its first 24 hours of release, beating the previous record holder, Avengers: Endgame, by more than 50 million views. For sake of comparison, consider this: The official teaser trailer for the last Spider-Man movie, Far From Home, has only 49 million views on YouTube total. Clearly, people are hyped for the return of Spider-Man.
TV & VideosPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Hulu Raises Prices For Streaming Subscribers

If you are a Hulu customer, you should check your email: You likely received a notice today that the price of your subscription is about to go up. (There’s also a noticed posted on Hulu.com.) Customers who subscribe to Hulu or Hulu with no ads will see their bills increase...
CelebritiesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

It’s a Boy! Cardi B Gives Birth To Second Child With Offset

Cardi B has given birth to her second child... and it's a bouncing baby boy!. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to Instagram to share the news by unveiling a photo of herself posing in a hospital bed alongside her husband Offset. In the photo, the pair can be seen looking down at their new baby, who is wrapped in a blue blanket and cradled in Cardi's arms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy