Twnty8 is back at it again with some new heat, releasing his new single "Easy To Worry," a track with an empowering delivery filled with words full of vulnerability. Looking at his past releases, it's easy to see that Twnty8 is an artist who relieves his pain through poetry and strong lyricism. This is apparent in both of his EPs: A Rabbit in Dark and Dear God. Every single track on these albums shows Twnty8's high lyrical skill. A bonus track from his upcoming project that will be released soon, we get a taste of how high he sets the bar when it comes to wordplay. His intelligence shines bright, as he finds a simple way to describe the internal pain and the external struggles that the world has to deal with, mixing love, politics, and religion all into one single.