Todd running for County Judge-Executive

Marshall Todd

Next year's race for Pulaski County Judge-Executive is already shaping up to be a repeat of 2018.

Marshall Todd has announced his intention to run again for the county's highest post -- having lost the May Republican Primary four years ago to incumbent Steve Kelley by just 278 votes. Kelley is expected to run for a third term.

Todd, a Nancy building contractor, is the son of former State Representative Tommy Todd and brother to Pulaski County Property Valuation Administrator T.W. Todd. He told the Commonwealth Journal that he learned a great deal from his first foray into politics and plans to campaign even harder during this next election cycle.

"I ran for the Office of Pulaski County Judge Executive in 2018 with the belief our county government was in serious trouble on many levels," Todd stated in a press release. "As we approach another election cycle, it is obvious the problems of Pulaski County have become worse."

Todd cites among those problems "general overspending and misuse of taxpayer dollars, causing repeated adverse audits." He also claims the current administration has made "unneeded [road] improvements in areas without a general need, while leaving the areas with the greatest need neglected."

In a followup interview, Todd said there's a great need for road improvements. "We're still driving on roads that haven't had anything done to them for the last 20 years," he told the newspaper.

As the campaign season gets underway, Todd asked voters in his release to consider these questions:

• With a $30 million budget, are we spending taxpayer dollars wisely and efficiently?

• Does the current administration have a vision for the future of Pulaski County?

• Does the current administration have any long-term plans for road improvements that benefit all Pulaski Countians?

• Who is really running the Judge-Executives office? How does that affect the rest of County Government?

While he's playing it close to the vest at the moment, Todd said he'll be unveiling answers throughout the campaign.

"We're going to come up with a road plan that will work for everybody," he said, adding he wants to put an end to "good ol' boy" politics. "We need to serve more people than just one or two families."

In terms of the latest audit, where the majority of 16 findings involved repeat infractions, Todd expressed concern that county officials are "transferring money back and forth" without proper approval. "That all has to be straightened up," he said.

Todd added that the county should also be taking more of a lead when it comes to economic development rather than ceding it to SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) and the city of Somerset.

"If we had county government working with them better than what they are, we could see a real surge in economic development," Todd said. "I'm going to push workforce development with the college, and take a real look at first responders."

Todd would like to expand services for firefighters and EMS employees in an effort to cut response times. "They're doing a great job but I think we can give them assistance to make that all work together."

Todd also alluded to divisions among agencies in government that he plans to address.

"We're going to come up with a vision for Pulaski County," Todd told the newspaper, adding the county is currently lacking vision "for where we'll be in five to 10 years."

If elected, Todd plans to organize a "working committee" of community leaders to develop that vision.

"It's a great county with a lot of great people," he continued, adding he doesn't want to sit on the sidelines watching the county continue on the wrong path.

Todd added that he has an evolving list of candidates who could serve as his deputy judge as well as other appointees if he is elected. Whoever is selected "will have the county's best interest at heart," Todd said, as he himself does.

"I have lived and worked in Pulaski County my entire life," Todd stated. "My wife Shelia and I have been married for 40 years. Shelia is a retired teacher. Our daughter Sarah, and son-in-law Ryan reside in Nancy and are employed in Somerset. Our family have deep roots in the county and care deeply for the future of Pulaski County and its people."