Get the scoop on autumnal allergy symptoms and best ways to treat them, straight from an expert. In the spring, just as the flowers come into bloom, so do (unfortunately) your springtime allergies. When late summer and early fall come around, pollen can cause an uptick in your symptoms once again. Dr. Tania Elliott, an allergist-immunologist based in New York City, explains that pollen varies during the different seasons—and this is the standout difference in spring versus fall allergies. "It's the type of pollen," she says. "In the spring, it's tree pollen; in the fall, it's weeds, ragweed, and outdoor mold."