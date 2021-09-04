Salmons joins United Cumberland Bank as market lender
United Cumberland Bank President and CEO, Jim Johnson, announced Wednesday that Matthew Salmons has been named Vice President, Commercial Loan Manager and Market Leader for Pulaski County. Salmons will work primarily out of the Somerset, Ky market, providing close proximity to the region's recent and continuously evolving economic development surge. He will work closely with Chief Credit Officer Michael Bush and serve as an important point of contact for commercial clientele.
