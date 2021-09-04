CNB promotes Faulkner to branch manager

Citizens National Bank is excited to announce Carlee Faulkner has been promoted to Science Hill Branch Manager. Carlee has been employed with Citizens National Bank for nearly four years. She started her career in banking as a teller at the Main Office in Downtown Somerset and was then promoted to Customer Service Representative. For the past couple of years, Carlee has served as the CSR at the Plaza Branch. In May 2021, she was officially promoted to Science Hill Branch Manager.