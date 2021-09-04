CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Buffalo Mayor Myron Brown Lost His Primary, Now A Trump-Appointed Judge Is Helping Him Get On The November Ballot

By Anoa Changa
Posted by 
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buffalo Mayor Myron Brown doesn’t know when to quit. A Trump-appointed judge sided with Brown’s supporters in a recent federal court lawsuit demanding their candidate’s name appear on the November ballot. Local news reported that U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. ordered the Erie County Board of Elections to add Brown’s name to the general election ballot as an independent candidate despite the May deadline.

praisecleveland.com

Comments / 0

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myron Brown
Person
Sinatra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primary#Election#Trump#India Walton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Buffalo, NYaudacy.com

Judge orders BOE to put Brown on ballot

BUFFALO (WBEN) - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown can appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate after losing the Democratic primary in his reelection bid, a judge ruled Friday. The four-term mayor of New York's second-largest city was knocked off the ballot when he lost the June primary to...
Electionswutv29.com

Mayor Brown loses first attempt at getting on the ballot

BUFFALO — Friday, Mayor Byron Brown lost his first attempt to get his name on the November election ballot after the Erie County Board of Elections ruled the mayor's petitions to be invalid. The mayor can either continue with his write-in campaign or begin a legal battle. Ever since losing...
Buffalo, NYwbfo.org

Mayor Byron Brown on appeals against his ballot line: ‘The law is on our side’

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said Wednesday he’s confident about his spot on the November ballot, despite multiple appeals against it. Last week, both a federal judge and state judge ordered the Erie County Board of Elections to place Brown, a Democrat, on an independent ballot line, despite the fact Brown missed the New York State deadline for filing. The judges essentially ruled the May deadline was unfair to the city’s independent voters who may want to vote for Brown.
New Britain, CTnewbritainindependent.com

Democratic Probate Judge, Mayoral and Council Primary This Tuesday

Democratic voters in New Britain will choose their candidates for Judge of Probate, Mayor and At-Large Council in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Mayoral candidate, Rep. Bobby Sanchez (D-25), won the endorsement of the New Britain Democratic Party’s Town Committee on July 26th, but political activist and Mayoral candidate Alicia Hernandez Strong collected petition signatures to qualify for a September 14, 2021 primary in which everyday Democratic voters decide their nominee for Mayor.
California StatePosted by
Newsweek

Gavin Newsom's California Recall Election Odds Slashed Days Before Crucial Vote

California Governor Gavin Newsom is on course to defeat the recall effort on September 14 after his odds of beating the attempt to remove him were slashed over the past week. Bookmakers Betfair, which operates the world's largest online betting exchange, puts Newsom's odds of remaining in office at 1/8, while the odds that he is removed from office now stand at 4/1 on Sunday, September 12. This was a slight decline on odds offered on Saturday, which were 1/18 for him to remain in office and 6/1 for him to be removed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy