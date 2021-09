Emma Raducanu’s dizzying rise up the tennis ranks continued with a hugely satisfying victory over Zhang Shuai in the second round of the US Open.It is only two months since the 18-year-old from Kent surged into public consciousness with her stunning run to the fourth round of Wimbledon but Raducanu has already taken several more strides forward.In her first match after Wimbledon in San Jose a month ago, the teenager was well beaten by 49th-ranked Zhang, who boasts huge experience on the tour.Raducanu had won 12 matches since that loss, though, including four at Flushing Meadows, and she outclassed...