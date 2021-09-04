CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirtland Air Force Base to break ground on new laboratory

The Associated Press
KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AP) — Kirtland Air Force Base will be home to a state-of-the-art laboratory for development of space technology, officials said.

Officials there will break ground next week on the Wargaming and Advanced Research Simulation Laboratory.

The $6 million, 10,685-square-foot (992-square-meter) facility will be used for simulations and analysis involving space technology research and development. This includes creating a virtual terrain where warfighters can act out scenarios using energy and space technology.

It all falls under the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate.

The groundbreaking event is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

