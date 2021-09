It’s fall, y’all! SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment is ready to get into the fall season the best way they know how – with a variety of food and beverage selections. Later this month, SeaWorld Orlando will be host to its annual Beer Fest, and Busch Gardens Tampa will host its fourth annual Bier Fest. Both festivals are included with park admission and feature 20 stations throughout each park. While there is some overlap between the two festivals, they are distinct in their own ways. We’ll outline the details for you here!