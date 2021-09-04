CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Shark Tank' stars Kevin O'Leary, Kevin Harrington sued for fraud; O'Leary denies claim

Black Mountain News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary and co-star Kevin Harrington are being sued by several people who claim the famed businessmen were part of a scam to defraud entrepreneurs. In a 102-page lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, over 20 plaintiffs allege the crowdfunding companies InventureX and Ideazon, which touted O'Leary and Harrington's involvement, took advantage of them through the alleged use of "fictional executives, false promises of financial success, and even illusions of being on the show 'Shark Tank' itself."

