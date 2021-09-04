'Shark Tank' stars Kevin O'Leary, Kevin Harrington sued for fraud; O'Leary denies claim

The prosecution's twelfth witness took the stand on Thursday (Aug. 26) during the racketeering and sex trafficking trial of disgraced singer R. Kelly. The witness, Tom Arnold, was Kelly's tour and studio manager from 1998 through 2011 and traveled with Kelly all around the world. On the stand, he identified 19 other employees and associates of Kelly, including former accountant and manager Derrel McDavid, who has been named frequently throughout various testimonies and is currently facing charges related to Kelly's alleged crimes.