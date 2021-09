China’s foreign minister Wang Yi warned the US that the deteriorating relations between the world’s two largest economies could undermine their cooperation on climate change.“China-US climate change cooperation cannot be separated from the general environment of relations,” Mr Wang said during his exchange with climate envoy John Kerry, according to the ministry. “The United States should meet China halfway and take positive actions to push relations back on track,” he said.Mr Wang spoke with the US climate envoy by video link on Wednesday, calling on the US to improve the relationships that became frayed during Donald Trump’s administration when...