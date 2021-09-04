Coach Healy

This is the next installment in our series of stories previewing the 2021 Washington State Cougars football season. For other installments, click here. As you are keenly aware, dear loyal reader of Coach’s Corner, we normally spend our time in this space breaking down some sort of technical aspect of the Washington State Cougars offense and/or hypothesizing on what new wrinkle the offense could have added in the offseason. With only four games actually played last season, combined with the Run and Shoot Primer over the course of the 2020 summer, it feels like there hasn’t been enough information learned to speculate, neither has there been enough new outside of the standard Run and Shoot fare to break it down.