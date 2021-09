Each year here at EerSports, we take this "Three Days Until the Season" moment to go over multiple goals for all three sides of the ball. We make them tough, but realistic. We also detail why they are such important goals. Often times, these statistics - and the bar we set for them - directly relate to successful programs. Other times, we set the goal at - or about - what it was the last time the Mountaineers had a really successful season. Without further ado, let's go over the goals I've set for this year's team, starting with the offense.