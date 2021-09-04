Hurricane Ida flood destroys wall of NJ basement trapping family
Security camera footage caught the terrifying moment the walls of a New Jersey basement gave way to a deluge of floodwaters, trapping and nearly drowning a mother and her son. Video showed Janice Valle’s Cranford home getting wrecked when the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed the northeast late Wednesday and into Thursday, killing at least 46 people across five states, including 25 in New Jersey and 13 in the Big Apple.wmleader.com
