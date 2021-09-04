John Rich Hits the Shooting Range with ‘4 Incredible Military Vets’

At this point, John Rich is starting to be known less for his role in the country duo Big & Rich, and more for his spending time with members of the military service. Okay, well maybe that first part isn’t entirely true. Fans of country music will always know and love John Rich for his role alongside Big Kenny in Big & Rich. He first joined up with Big Kenny back in 2002 to form the duo that we all recognize today. They were a hit right out of the gates, recording three studio albums in Horse of a Different Color, Comin’ to Your City, and Between Raising Hell and Amazing Grace, in 2004, 2005, and 2007, respectively. Those albums led to ten singles on the country charts including one you most definitely remember. And that is the No. 1 hit “Lost in This Moment.”