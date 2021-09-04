CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

East Bladen drops 49-14 decision at Whiteville

Whiteville … 49

East Bladen … 14

East Bladen | Whiteville

17 First downs 17

53-131 Rushes-yards 31-317

97 Passing yards 12

4-10-2 Passes 1-2-0

0 Punts 0

1-1 Fumbles 1-1

5-35 Penalties 7-75

East Bladen 0 8 0 6 — 14

Whiteville 14 14 6 15 — 49

W — Zion Wilson 6 run (Grayson Creech kick), 8:42, 1st.

W — Shaheem Shipman 34 run (Grayson Creech kick), 2:33, 1st.

E — Sherman Monroe 1 run (Masion Brooks pass from Javius Brooks), 3:04, 2nd.

W — Brandon Tyson 1 run (kick failed), 0:20, 2nd.

W — E.J. McLeod interception return (Brandon Tyson run), 0:00, 2nd.

W — Brandon Tyson 54 run (kick failed), 5:53, 3rd.

E — Nazire Smith 12 pass from Javius Brooks (pass failed), 10:29, 4th.

W — E.J. McLeod 64 fumble return (Shaheem Shipman run), 10:14, 4th.

W — E.J. McLeod 51 run (Grayson Creech kick), 2:09, 4th.

RUSHING

EB — Masion Brooks 11-54, Sherman Monroe 13-42, Tim McLean 11-32, Corey Ballard 11-9, Raymond Autry 1-4, Kalec Autry 1-0, Javius Brooks 4-(-10); W — Shaheem Shipman 12-92, Brandon Tyson 8-88, Zion Wilson 7-71, E.J. McLeod 4-66.

PASSING

EB — Javius Brooks 4-10-2, 97 yards; W — Zion Wilson 1-2-0, 12 yards.

RECEIVING

EB — Nazire Smith 4-97; W — E.J. McLeod 1-12.

WHITEVILLE — East Bladen lost to rival Whiteville 49-14 in nonconference high school football Friday night.

The Eagles of second-year head coach Robby Priest were hurt by two scores in the final 20 seconds of the first half, and a fumble return for touchdown in the second half.

The Wolfpack held their guests to 131 rushing yards while grinding out 317 of their own.

Sherman Monroe scored on a 1-yard run for the Eagles in the second quarter, helping trim a deficit to 14-8. East Bladen was in a 34-8 hole when Javius Brooks hooked up with Nazire Smith for a 12-yard touchdown pass.

The Eagles of the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference are 1-2 and travel to Wilmington Laney on Friday. The Wolfpack of the Waccamaw Conference climbed to 2-0 and is the host for Rosewood next Friday.

