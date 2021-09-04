CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California governor seeks $16.7M in aid for Afghan refugees

Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor and legislative leaders on Friday requested $16.7 million in state money to help resettle Afghan refugees in the state. The request to use general fund money to help those fleeing the Taliban takeover signals “that California stands ready to assist those in need," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “As the nation’s most diverse state, we don’t simply tolerate diversity, we celebrate it."

