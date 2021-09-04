GALLERY: Lexington, Clear Fork honor 2021 LHS graduate Payton Jones
Photos from a ceremony Friday evening to honor 2021 Lexington High School graduate Payton Jones, an 18-year-old who died Aug. 28 in a car accident in Morrow County. Jones recently began her freshman year at Southeastern University's Ohio Regional Campus in Columbus, a Christian college. She was active at Lexington High School, including as a cheerleader, athlete and photographer. Students and football players from both Lexington and Clear Fork high schools participated in a pre-game event, which included a moment of silence in Jones' memory. Students wore yellow in honor of her favorite flower -- the sunflower.www.richlandsource.com
