CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The Latest: Tiafoe beats No. 5-seed Rublev in late Open

Citizen Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. American tennis player Frances Tiafoe had a small, late-night crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium going wild on every point in an upset win that pushed the record for the latest finish in tournament history. Tiafoe...

www.citizentribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Facundo Bagnis
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Ap#American#Wta#U S Open#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisNew York Post

American Frances Tiafoe storms into third round of US Open

Frances Tiafoe was terrific — and he knew it. After he ripped a backhand winner on match point Wednesday, Tiafoe turned to the roaring Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd, and shouted repeatedly “Let’s go! Let’s go!’’. After the handshake, the Maryland native wasn’t done celebrating his 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 second-round cruise...
Tennis94.3 Jack FM

Tennis – Flawless Rublev downs qualifier Karlovic in U.S. Open first round

NEW YORK (Reuters) – World number seven Andrey Rublev made short work of veteran qualifier Ivo Karlovic in the U.S. Open first round on Monday, beating the tricky Croatian 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3. The Russian came into the year’s final Grand Slam having reached the Cincinnati title clash and made a blistering start on Grandstand, winning the opening three games of the match before taking the first set with ease.
TennisNew York Post

Frances Tiafoe’s US Open run ends at hands of Canadian upstart

Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals at the US Open for the first time, overcoming resurgent American Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6), 6-4 and a partisan Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd to do it. The 21-year-old Canadian overcame early nerves to hit two dozen aces. And after years of feeling the...
New York City, NYCitizen Tribune

On 9/11, US Open runner-up says New York gave her strength

NEW YORK (AP) — Leylah Fernandez had been listening to New Yorkers, and now she wanted them to hear her. They had wildly supported her across two memorable weeks of tennis, a time she had called “magical.”. And when it was over, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist...
NFLthefocus.news

Who are Emma Raducanu's parents? Mom and dad of British tennis star

Emma Raducanu is making a real name for herself in the world of tennis. She made an incredible run at Wimbledon in the summer, and now she’s competing at the US Open. But who are Emma Raducanu’s parents? Let’s meet her mom and dad. Emma Raducanu dream 2021 season. Emma...
TennisCitizen Tribune

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic, Zverev again in a semifinal

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Novak Djokovic’s bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semifinals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it’s Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic’s quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver in 1969. They meet in the second semifinal Friday, after No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian to make the U.S. Open men’s semifinals. Zverev rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in Tokyo, then went on to win the gold medal for Germany. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Zverev has won 16 straight matches since Auger-Aliassime beat him at Wimbledon. Djokovic won the championship there for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a men’s player. With a victory Friday, Djokovic will tie another Federer record with his 31st appearance in a Grand Slam final. Medvedev is trying to return to the U.S. Open final, where he lost to Nadal in 2019. The Russian was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem last year in the semifinals. The men’s doubles final and the women’s doubles semifinals are also on Friday’s schedule.
Cleveland, OHDerrick

2nd-seeded Kontaveit beats Begu in Cleveland final

CLEVELAND (AP) — Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia won the Tennis in the Land final Saturday for her second WTA Tour title, beating Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 7-6 (5), 6-4. The 30th-ranked Kontaveit entered the tournament on a four-match losing streak, then won five matches in six days in the inaugural WTA 250 event.
TennisBluefield Daily Telegraph

The Latest: Top-seeded Barty shocked by Rogers at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Women’s No. 1 Ash Barty is out of the U.S. Open. Shelby Rogers took the first set and rallied from three points down in the third to upset Barty 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 (5) at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the fourth round.
Indian Wells, CAcoachellavalley.com

2021 BNP Paribas 1st Fall Edition of Tennis Paradise

World No. 1s Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, Surging Stars Medvedev, Sabalenka, Zverev, Andreescu and Teenage Phenoms Alcaraz, Fernandez, Gauff Ready for Center Stage in the Desert. The BNP Paribas Open, to be held October 4 – 17, 2021 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, released its player entry lists...
TennisUS News and World Report

The Latest: Zverev Takes First Set From Djokovic at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Alexander Zverev has won the first set against Novak Djokovic, who will have to come from behind for a fourth straight match at the U.S. Open. Zverev took the lead when Djokovic double-faulted in the...
TennisRaleigh News & Observer

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev into 3rd Grand Slam final at US Open

Daniil Medvedev twice was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.
TennisCitizen Tribune

The Latest: Djokovic wins, takes Grand Slam chance to final

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Novak Djokovic still has his Grand Slam chance. Pushed to a fifth set by Alexander Zverev, the top-seeded Djokovic won it 6-2 to advance to Sunday's U.S. Open final. Djokovic will play No. 2 seed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy