US Veteran feels Afghans were lied to

By Isiah Carey
fox26houston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorp. Ajmal Achekzai (ret.), a native of Afghanistan, joined the U.S. Marines in 2000. He is very emotional about the state of affairs in Afghanistan and feels like the U.S. lied to the people of Afghanistan.

