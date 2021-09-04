CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Christian County, KY

Christian County, region reaches 100% ICU capacity

By Julia Hunter
Posted by 
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 8 days ago

This story is part of an occasional series from Hoptown Chronicle about how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting Jennie Stuart Medical Center. See more coverage.

On Friday, there wasn’t a single intensive care bed available in Christian County or at hospitals located in 10 surrounding counties, according to data provided by the state Department of Public Health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128GMS_0bmMp3IT00
Kentucky hospital capacity by region as of Sept. 3, 2021. Click  here  for descriptions of each region. (Kentucky Department of Public Health chart)

Our region — which also includes Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Todd, Union and Webster counties — was among two of the state’s 10 regions at capacity for its ICUs as the delta variant continues to surge across the commonwealth. Six other regions were at more than 90% capacity for ICU beds.

Although capacity fluctuates with staffing levels, over the last year, Jennie Stuart’s ICU capacity has ranged anywhere from 11 to 15 beds, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

In Christian County’s region on Friday, 61% of ventilators were in use — more than any other region in the state.

In recent weeks, as hospitals across Kentucky and in surrounding states fill up, Jennie Stuart has struggled to find alternative locations to transfer patients, regardless of COVID status.

Local emergency room physician Dr. Shea Godwin recently told WKDZ that, on one occasion in August, the hospital contacted 41 other facilities looking for somewhere that was able to admit the patient — but not a single one was able to. Godwin noted she’d experienced several other similar situations recently while working in the emergency room at Jennie Stuart and Trigg County Hospital.

National Guard, FEMA providing support

In an effort to support overwhelmed hospitals, more than 100 Kentucky National Guardsmen have been deployed. On Friday, they were at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Hazard, The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Pikeville Medical Center, according to the governor’s office.

“These men and women are serving in various general, non-clinical and non-administrative capacities throughout our facility,” The Medical Center at Bowling Green leadership team said in a statement. “Their assistance and service is much appreciated and will offer relief to our staff. We are so very grateful.”

Three Federal Emergency Management Agency “strike teams” also were providing support. They are positioned regionally, in Somerset, Prestonsburg and Louisville — centrally located so they can respond to any area in the state.

Treating COVID patients at Jennie Stuart

On Friday morning, there were 30 COVID patients hospitalized at Jennie Stuart, spokeswoman Jayme Tubbs told Hoptown Chronicle. It’s a 400% increase since Aug. 1 — a period of time that has seen the steepest increase since the pandemic began.

And that’s just COVID-19 patients who end up being admitted to the Hopkinsville hospital — not all of those who receive treatment for the virus.

Jennie Stuart, whose health care workers have been battling the pandemic for more than a year and a half, also had 3,179 visits to its emergency department during the month of August. To date, it’s the highest volume of the year, hospital spokesman Chris Jung told Hoptown Chronicle.

“Of those patients, we admitted 413 and performed COVID-related testing for 632,” Jung said.

When COVID patients are discharged from the hospital’s emergency department, care instructions include (but aren’t limited to) drinking plenty of fluids, working to control any fever and getting plenty of rest, according to Jung, who added “our providers at Jennie Stuart do not prescribe or recommend ivermectin as a treatment for COVID.”

The hospital does administer monoclonal antibody treatments (casirivimab and imdevimab) — but not in the emergency department. The infusions instead are offered only as an outpatient therapy at the hospital’s Ambulatory Surgery Campus on Eagle Way, according to Jung. Patients have to meet specific criteria and the treatment can be ordered through a patient’s primary care provider and, in some instances, emergency room doctors.

Gov. Andy Beshear said on Friday that he will soon submit a resource request to FEMA seeking two monoclonal antibody injection teams to administer the antibodies subcutaneously (applied under the skin, rather than through an infusion) to Kentuckians infected with the virus.

Vast majority of hospitalized patients unvaccinated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8PLT_0bmMp3IT00
Jennie Stuart Health graphic

Hospital leaders, including those at Jennie Stuart, are urging members of the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vast majority of virus hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, they’ve said.

On Wednesday, Jennie Stuart released an infographic illustrating the share of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as those who end up in the ICU and on ventilators.

Of the 103 COVID patients hospitalized during the month of August, just nine were vaccinated.

Just one of 24 patients treated in the ICU over the same period was vaccinated against the virus and none of the individuals who’d been hooked up to a ventilator were vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Prestonsburg, KY
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Union, KY
City
Hopkinsville, KY
City
Morehead, KY
Christian County, KY
Health
County
Christian County, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Emergency Management#Christian#Emergency Department#Daviess#Todd Union#Icu#Covid#Trigg County Hospital#National Guard#Pikeville Medical Center#Imdevimab#Kentuckians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Corbin, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Corbin mayor asks unvaccinated residents to ‘shelter in place’

Voicing worry that Corbin’s regional hospital can’t cope with the raft of COVID-19 patients, Mayor Suzie Razmus is advising unvaccinated people to stay home. “I just wanted to let everyone know what is going on in our hospital right now — what is going on in our community right now,” Razmus said in a Facebook video. “Please, if you are unvaccinated consider sheltering in place, wear a mask if you have to be out, socially distance yourself from people, and please consider getting vaccinated. Our rates are starting to go up but not fast enough, and the next two weeks are crucial.”
Christian County, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

This emergency affects all of us, even if you don’t have COVID-19

Last year a friend of mine who works in health care was thinking about the safety of her husband when he made plans for a long road trip to see relatives. He would be traveling west through states that were dealing with some of the country’s highest COVID-19 numbers at that time, so she wanted him to think about what could happen on his trip. She wasn’t worried so much about him getting the virus. She was concerned about what would happen if he got drowsy on the road and had a wreck.
Hopkinsville, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

City council to vote on vaccination incentives

Hopkinsville City Council will vote Tuesday night on a COVID-19 vaccination incentive package that would use $110,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan money. The proposed municipal order aims to pay $100 each to as many as 1,000 city residents who become fully vaccinated between Sept. 13 and Oct. 31. Each of them would also be eligible to win one of 10 drawings for $1,000.
Hopkinsville, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

What should the consolidated high school be named?

When Hopkinsville and Christian County high schools are shuttered to make way for one high school in the community, what should it be named?. That’s not going to be an easy decision to make. It could be hugely unpopular to have a name that seemingly recalls the legacy of one of the former schools and not the other when the consolidated high school opens.
CollegesPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

As colleges roll out COVID-19 vaccine incentives, some students grapple with choice to vaccinate

Several colleges across western Kentucky have begun rolling out incentives for students and employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19, following a nationwide trend toward incentivizing vaccinations on college campuses. These university-wide programs are similar to Kentucky’s “Shot at a Million” sweepstakes and those in other states. “Shot at a Million”...
Christian County, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Health department adds Pfizer to COVID-19 vaccines it administers

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Christian County Health Department, 1700 Canton St., will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesdays and Thursdays. “We strongly encourage those of you in the community who have not yet been vaccinated to please consider getting your COVID-19 vaccine,” departments spokeswoman Amanda Sweeney Brunt said in a news release. “If you have any questions or concerns, please call the health department. We would be happy to answer any questions you may have.”
Hopkinsville, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Community recognizes ‘Health Care Heroes’

Several businesses, churches, civic clubs, school groups and individuals gave meals, snacks and other expressions of thanks to employees of Jennie Stuart Medical Center this week for Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week. Gov. Andy Beshear declared the week to recognize the contributions of doctors, nurses, technicians and others who have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy