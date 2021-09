There has been a recent move to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) across the country. In Utah, state Rep. Steve Christiansen introduced one such bill, and U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens is an avid supporter of the idea. Based on the comments these policy-makers are making to the press, their arguments to justify such a ban are simplistic and poorly elaborated. I wonder if it is just a lack of eloquence or simply poor research on the topic.