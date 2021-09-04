CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

WEEK 2 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - White Knoll gets 1st win under Nick Pelham

Lexington County Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch Fork extends winning streak, B-C beats Class 5A team. For the 1st time in 2 years, howls of joy eminated from White Knoll High School football stadium. The Timberwolves defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson 31-12 for their 1st win of the season. As new head coach Nick Pelham was covered in ice water following a "Gatorade Shower", the players and fans celebrated ending a 8-game losing streak dating back to October 2019.

www.lexingtonchronicle.com

