WEEK 2 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - White Knoll gets 1st win under Nick Pelham

Bartram’s experienced defense, led by Michigan linebacker commit Micah Pollard and junior cornerback Sharif Denson, forced three Columbus turnovers (two fumbles and an interception) and recorded a third-quarter safety to topple the Class 8A champions from 2019. ... Bartram Trail QB Riley Trujillo rushed for a team-high 50 yards as star athlete Eric Weatherly was hampered by a bad ankle, and found senior tight end Eli Sutherland for a TD on the last play of the first half to give the Bears (2-0) a 10-0 halftime lead. ... The loss broke Columbus’s 16-game win streak over a three-season span, dating back to a loss at Ft. Lauderdale Dillard on Oct. 18, 2019.