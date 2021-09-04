Blueberries won’t grow? Haskaps, or honeyberries, are better suited to north country soils

Dear Aggie: Every time I plant blueberries, they die. What am I doing wrong?. I find that most gardening rules are less than useful. Usually, there is more than one way to get things done in a garden. That said, one rule that gardeners should absolutely follow is “Right Plant, Right Place.” Every plant has unique growing requirements. These include preferred sun exposure, drainage, amount of water received, average temperature, nutrient levels, and soil pH. We would never plant lemon trees outdoors here in Northern New York. Similarly, sugar maple trees would quickly wilt in the Amazon. Unfortunately, we gardeners are a stubborn bunch. Like Cinderella’s wicked sisters, many try to make the shoe fit regardless of how big our feet are. We repeatedly see gardeners in Jefferson County try and fail to grow blueberries.