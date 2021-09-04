Today in History

Hundreds of miles apart, two of the worst instances of racially motivated attacks in American history occurred within days of each other during the 1919 Red Summer. Twenty-two-year-old Elsie Stephnick, the spouse of a white, US navy aviator was allegedly assaulted by two Black men near 15th Street NW and New York Avenue on 19 July in Washington DC. At the time, the four major white-owned newspapers, including the Washington Post, were publishing increasingly sensationalistic articles framed to instigate white violence against Washington’s Black community. White veterans and civilians began randomly beating and detaining Black residents in the street and on public transportation. Carter G Woodson, founder of “Black History Month” and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Howard University, witnessed a mob grab a Black pedestrian and shoot him to death. “They had caught a Negro and deliberately held him as one would a beef for slaughter, and when they had conveniently adjusted him for lynching, they shot him,” Woodson recounted.