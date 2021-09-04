CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Gloucester Daily Times
 8 days ago

Today is Saturday, Sept. 4, the 247th day of 2021. There are 118 days left in the year. On Sept. 4, 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine Black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock. On this date:. In 1781, Los...

www.gloucestertimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Wayans
Person
Mitzi Gaynor
Person
Beatrix Potter
Person
Noah Taylor
Person
Orval Faubus
Person
Ione Skye
Person
Yasser Arafat
Person
Ehud Barak
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Judith Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Poverty#Central High School#Spanish#Confederate#English#British#Israeli#Palestinian#Apple#Mda#The Catholic Church#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Google
Related
NFLPosted by
Teen Vogue

August 28 in Black History: Why This Date Is So Important

There’s just something different about August 28. From the August 28 of 1833, when the Slavery Abolition Act was passed in the British colonies, gradually leading to the emancipation of their enslaved Black people, to August 28, 2020, when iconic Black actor Chadwick Boseman passed away, this day in history is distinct. It tells a story.
PoliticsTribTown.com

American history changed by ‘indispensable men’

You can get a sense of the sweep of American politics and history by identifying a few of the indispensable men in our country’s history. There are many, of course, and my list is quite limited. Similar lists of indispensable women could be developed; and they have been, by the late broadcast journalist Cokie Roberts and others.
PhotographyPosted by
WausauPilot

EXCERPT: 20 years on, ‘The Falling Man’ is still you and me

The following account from Associated Press photographer Richard Drew is excerpted from the book “September 11: The 9/11 Story, Aftermath and Legacy,” an in-depth look at AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. On that day, Drew made one of the most indelible — and harrowing — images of the 21st century. It accompanies this story, but not as the main image.
Politicsgasconadecountyrepublican.com

I remember that day

Many days have been important to history in my 60 plus years of life on this earth. I have no recollection of a large number of these. On Nov. 22, 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald shot and killed John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States. I was six days shy of my fourth birthday. I have no memory of that.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Let’s get real about Robert E. Lee and slavery

Was he a hero, a traitor, an abolitionist, or a slave whipper?. People in Richmond, Va., clapped and cheered on Wednesday as a huge bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its place of honor on Monument Avenue. “Hey, hey, hey, goodbye!” they chanted. But around...
PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Is rural America becoming a new Confederacy?

What if the polarization of American politics and rise of right-wing populism in the Republican Party are a function of rural parts of the country becoming more like the historic South?. That is the surprising suggestion of Will Wilkinson in a fruitfully provocative Substack post. Wilkinson is something of an...
LifestyleVoice of America

Tours at Former US Plantations Focus on Telling Truth About Enslavement

Many tours on former plantations in the American South have focused on wealthy white landowning families and glossed over the people who were enslaved. This romanticized version centers on the lavish lifestyles and mansions of the slave owners while disregarding the enslaved people who built the homes and toiled in the fields.
U.S. Politicscodelist.biz

Cardi B & Her Sister Sued By Trump Fans For $20 Million

Three suspected supporters of Donald Trump squint at the big money. As reported by Billboard and Page Six, among others, Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina and their partner were sued for a total of $ 20 million. The trio with the “Make America Great Again” attitude feels slandered and wrongly defamed as racists.
ProtestsThe Guardian

How racist propaganda inspired riots in America’s biggest cities – 360 video

Hundreds of miles apart, two of the worst instances of racially motivated attacks in American history occurred within days of each other during the 1919 Red Summer. Twenty-two-year-old Elsie Stephnick, the spouse of a white, US navy aviator was allegedly assaulted by two Black men near 15th Street NW and New York Avenue on 19 July in Washington DC. At the time, the four major white-owned newspapers, including the Washington Post, were publishing increasingly sensationalistic articles framed to instigate white violence against Washington’s Black community. White veterans and civilians began randomly beating and detaining Black residents in the street and on public transportation. Carter G Woodson, founder of “Black History Month” and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Howard University, witnessed a mob grab a Black pedestrian and shoot him to death. “They had caught a Negro and deliberately held him as one would a beef for slaughter, and when they had conveniently adjusted him for lynching, they shot him,” Woodson recounted.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

20th anniversary of September 11 attacks

President Joe Biden (C) calls out as he is joined by (L-R) former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, First Lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI.
PoliticsWashington Post

The age of American privilege is over

Andrew Bacevich is president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. His new book is “After the Apocalypse: America’s Role in a World Transformed.”. Successful statecraft aligns interests with circumstance. In the immediate aftermath of World War II, a generation of statesmen grasping this essential truth presided over a radical reorientation of basic U.S policy. The result was a half-century of American global primacy.
SocietyMother Jones

America Still Hasn’t Processed Its Original Sin

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The topic of reparations came up a few summers ago over drinks with a longtime acquaintance—white, liberal, intelligent. It annoyed him, he told me, how some Black Americans blamed their economic travails on the legacy of slavery, which, after all, ended so long ago. I was surprised to hear this. Then again, it’s a common view, albeit one easily dispelled by reading up on the subject.
Photographypetapixel.com

Photographer Behind ‘The Falling Man’ Looks Back on His 9/11 Photo

To commemorate 20 years of the tragic September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, photojournalist Richard Drew looks back on the split-second moment in which he captured “The Falling Man,” an iconic and powerful photograph that brings back the horrors of that day. Note: The video contains graphic images that may...

Comments / 0

Community Policy