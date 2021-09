The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19. LONDON — Looking at the Covid case data in the U.S., U.K. and the rest of Europe, you'd be forgiven for thinking that, despite 18 months of a global health crisis and advanced vaccination rollouts, we're in just as bad a situation as we ever were.