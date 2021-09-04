Wilson Lakemen outlast Lewiston-Porter in season-opening win
WILSON — Grooving on their home turf to the disco soundtrack, the Lakemen reveled in the return of Friday Night Lights. “It feels amazing,” senior quarterback Tyler Yousett said after Wilson won its fifth opener in six seasons, beating Lewiston-Porter 13-7 before an estimated crowd of 400 at Walter J. Hutchinson Stadium. “It’s been a long time because of Covid, but seeing the whole crowd out there support us meant everything.”www.niagara-gazette.com
