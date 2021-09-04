The weekend read: A lifetime plan for your solar+storage asset

There is a trend to larger PV module sizes. What did you have to change to adapt your flat roof mounting systems to these larger formats?. Due to the increasing demand for more powerful PV modules, which ideally should not be more expensive, the dimensions are currently changing very quickly. This is because more power usually means a larger module area or the use of high-performance modules, which would make systems in the commercial sector much more expensive. Accordingly, increasingly large modules are being used, especially in the commercial segment. This is why we have designed our new IBC AeroFix G3 mounting system in such a way that there is considerably more leeway when it comes to module lengths and widths, and larger modules can also be installed. To achieve this, we have now equipped each support with a sophisticated tilt joint. This ensures mechanically stress-free support of the modules. In addition, we have also enlarged the supports, as the installation angle should not change despite the increasingly wide modules. More information on the tilt joint and its function can be found in the pv magazine Spotlight on September 23.