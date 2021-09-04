CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

The weekend read: A lifetime plan for your solar+storage asset

By pv magazine
pv-magazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main incentive for co-locating utility-scale storage with solar today in well interconnected locations is to optimize capex (grid connection costs) and opex (grid use-of-system charges), rather than to generate revenue from storing and time-shifting excess solar generation. The battery energy storage system (BESS) is unlikely to be dimensioned to store excess solar because the revenue that can be harnessed from this is relatively small compared to the cost.

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage System#Solar Inverter#Energy Storage#France#Bess
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The world’s largest solar power plants

A solar PV plant is an individual generating station, designed by a single developer (or consortium) and usually with a single export connection to the grid. It may in some cases be configured on several nearby plots of land and/or constructed across multiple phases. This article looks at the largest of these individual solar power stations, highlighting those over 500 MW, and showing in brackets where it stood in the list published in 2019.
Energy Industrynatureworldnews.com

How Solar Power Can Provide Up to 40% of the US' Energy by 2035

When it comes to renewable energy, the United States has not always had a sterling image. Although most Americans think more urgent action is needed to combat climate change, politicians have vetoed even the most innocuous measures to address the issue instead of repealing hundreds of environmental regulations. Although the...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Italy’s Lombardy region adds another €20 million for residential PV+storage

The Department of Environment, Energy and Sustainable Development of Lombardy –Italy's wealthiest, most dynamic region – has allocated another €20 million in rebates to promote the use of storage systems coupled with residential and commercial PV arrays. The new funds add to the €20 million the regional government had devoted to the program in October 2020.
Industrypv-magazine.com

pv magazine Spotlight: A PV mounting systems for bigger format solar modules

There is a trend to larger PV module sizes. What did you have to change to adapt your flat roof mounting systems to these larger formats?. Due to the increasing demand for more powerful PV modules, which ideally should not be more expensive, the dimensions are currently changing very quickly. This is because more power usually means a larger module area or the use of high-performance modules, which would make systems in the commercial sector much more expensive. Accordingly, increasingly large modules are being used, especially in the commercial segment. This is why we have designed our new IBC AeroFix G3 mounting system in such a way that there is considerably more leeway when it comes to module lengths and widths, and larger modules can also be installed. To achieve this, we have now equipped each support with a sophisticated tilt joint. This ensures mechanically stress-free support of the modules. In addition, we have also enlarged the supports, as the installation angle should not change despite the increasingly wide modules. More information on the tilt joint and its function can be found in the pv magazine Spotlight on September 23.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Rethinking solar shipping

PVpallet aims to revolutionize the solar shipping industry in one efficient, meaningful way: by replacing traditional wood shipping pallets. Discussing the true cost of a wood shipping pallet, PVpallet Co-Founder and General Manager Luke Phelps emphasized the importance of understanding the “full picture” of a wood pallet’s life cycle: build costs, labor, transportation and handling fees, PV module breakage rates, and disposal costs that are the result of shipping with flimsy, unstable wood pallets.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The weekend read: Will Lebanon’s solar rise?

In July 2020, pv magazine published an article on Lebanon’s solar photovoltaic sector, addressing how the country’s dwindling economy was affecting its renewable energy tender schemes and the overall progress toward its green energy goals for the years 2020 and 2030. The situation was already very difficult, given that Lebanon had failed to make a bond payment that led to the country’s first sovereign default. However, at this point there was still a glimpse of hope stemming from the involvement of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in the design of the tenders.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: New alliance for BIPV

Zhejiang-based China Southeast Space Frame Group (SSFG), a manufacturer of large-sized steel structures, and EVA and backsheet manufacturer First PV have set up a joint venture to develop building-integrated PV (BIPV) projects across China. The new company, which will be owned 75% by SSFG and 25% by First PV and headquartered in Hangzhou, is expected to deploy up to 950 MW of BIPV system over the next five years. The two companies specified that the installations would be deployed on government buildings, hospitals, schools, exhibition centers, and other unspecified public buildings. SSFG and First PV are also planning to set up an R&D center devoted to BIPV technologies.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Growatt sets up a joint laboratory with Texas Instruments for sustainable energy applications

The joint laboratory aims to support Growatt to use TI’s advanced semiconductor technologies and products to achieve an optimized photovoltaic (PV) energy storage solution. By leveraging TI’s products and support, R&D engineers from Growatt plan to bring new upgrades and innovations in the energy efficiency, functional safety and intelligent solutions of inverter applications. .
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Magnora increases its ownership in Swedish PV developer

Helios currently holds a portfolio of 1GW solar PV development projects in the Nordics and reached this milestone capacity six months ahead of plan. As several portfolio projects are approaching ready-to-build status, Helios is now preparing to invite appropriate investors for parts of its portfolio in southern Sweden where EY has been retained as its advisor.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Xinyi bets on solar projects rather than the markets

Chinese solar project developer Xinyi Energy has put its money where its mouth is when it comes to the compelling business case of photovoltaics, and could invest up to HK$1.04 billion (US$134 million) in new projects, rather than on the money markets. The developer, ultimately controlled by solar panel glassmaker...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australian startup sets 25.54% efficiency record for silicon cell

Sydney-based solar technology startup SunDrive has rocked the status quo, developing a silver-free solar PV cell and at the same time elevating the world efficiency record for a commercial-size silicon solar cell to 25.54%. SunDrive said on Thursday night that it has received official word from Germany’s Institute for Solar...
Industrypv-magazine.com

EU spot market module prices: PV prices high today, higher tomorrow

There is no end in sight to the surge in prices for PV modules, leaving stakeholders to either postpone the construction of their PV projects indefinitely or – like the customers of the aforementioned vegetable hawker – secure the coveted commodity sooner rather than later and avoid having to dig even deeper into their pockets. Price differences for comparable module brands and technologies are actually a function of whether they still have to be shipped from Asia. But what has gone awry here, making longer-term supply contracts no longer sensible, and planning security a thing of the past?
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Sungrow Signs a 50 MW Distribution Contract at Solar Pakistan 2021

The 50 MW agreement was forged between Sungrow and the reputed local distributor Energy For You to supply featured residential and commercial inverter solutions to power Pakistani installations within a year. The Solar Pakistan expo, which was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, attracted a large audience this year....
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Fully verified in serial rigorous mechanical tests, Fraunhofer ISE proves system value of Trina Solar’s ultra high power modules in Europe

Professionals from more than 73 countries and regions participated in this conference online. Trinasolar made an in-depth analysis on the gradually complete 600W+ industrial chain, advantages of Trina Solar’s 600W+ Vertex modules in lowering LCOE in different regions worldly, and Vertex modules’ reliability. Fraunhofer ISE also presented a series of LCOE Studies on Trina Solar’s ultra-high power modules and peer products, proving the former’s Significant advantages.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

R.Power enters the Romanian PV market

Cooperation between the two companies includes the development of photovoltaic farm projects located throughout the entire country. “Romania is an emerging market with a great potential” says Przemek Pięta, co-founder and CEO of R.Power. He adds that the signed contract is only the beginning of the company's activity on the local market. “We are negotiating with further developers in the photovoltaic sector, and are open to new business opportunities. We want to take advantage of the increasingly friendly legislative environment and support the authorities in achieving their sustainable development goals” he adds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy