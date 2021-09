BROWNSBORO — How about them Bears. The Fairfield Eagles were no match for the Brownsboro Bears in Bears Stadium Friday night as the Bears won 31-28. “Oh what a game. We sure needed this first win,” BB coach Lance Connot said. “We kind of let up in the second half, but really stepped it up at the end. I hope all our wins are not this nerve wracking, but boy how good does a win feel.”