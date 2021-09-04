Vandal Men and Women Second at Clash, Kobylanski Takes Second

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The defending PAC Champions Westminster College women's golf team opened their 2021-22 season at the Glenville Invitational. The Titans carded a two-day score of 686 (339-347) for second-place. Junior Erika Hoover (New Castle, PA / Wilmington) finished best for Westminster with a fourth-place score of 167 (82-85). Sophomore Sierra Richard (Beaver Falls, PA / Blackhawk) placed sixth with a 169 (81-88). Also earning a top-10 finish for the Titans was junior Kasey Clifford (Longport, NJ / Ocean City) in eighth with a 172 (88-84). Rounding out the top-4 scorers for Westminster was junior Baylee Horvath (Murrysville, PA / Franklin Regional) who carded a 180 (88-92) for 12th-place. Sophomore Morgan Byers (Venetia, PA / Peters Township) also placed in the top-15 with a 186 (96-90) for 14th.
