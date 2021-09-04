Vandal Men and Women Second at Clash, Kobylanski Takes Second

The Nebraska cross country team began its season at the Augustana Twilight on Friday night at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, S.D. Zachary Van Brocklin led the men's squad with a 19th-place finish with a time of 20:21.76. Jack Ehlert placed 25th (20:34.62), followed by Jerry Jorgenson in 45th (20:50.97) and Brian Beach in 47th (20:55.36). Ryan Eastman rounded out the scoring for the Huskers with a time of 21:04.52 to finish in 56th place. South Dakota State took the men's title with 29 points while Nebraska finished sixth with 172 points.