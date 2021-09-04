Jackson County Libraries to host ‘Story Time’

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When COVID struck, many places had to shut down, including the Jackson County Libraries in Marianna and Graceville. Now, the both libraries are clear to start some of their children’s programs back up. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m. in Graceville, the library will host the first “Story Time” for kids since before COVID. Friday, Sept. 10, at 9:15 a.m., the same event will be held in Marianna.