Ten years ago, Josh Schmitz decided to do something special for his mom’s cousin, (who was actually more like an aunt) and was battling cancer. He got together with some family and friends and contacted the Relay for Life to see how they could help. Having been riding motorcycles since he was 19, Schmitz decided a great way to earn money for his team would be to start a poker run. That was back in 2012, and the tradition has continued.