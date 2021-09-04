CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

Quips Perivale over Rival Tigers!

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aliquippa Quips knocked their long time rival the Beaver Falls Tigers by a score of 39-25. The Quips strike first with 41yd fumble recovery by Cameron Lindsey on the second play of the game. The Tigers had 2 early turnovers in the first quarter which resulted in the Quips taking a 9-0 lead. But, that lead didn’t last long after the Tigers scored on a 57yd touchdown pass from Jaren Brickner to Quadir Thomas. Despite there efforts the quips took a commanding lead going into the half 24-13. After that it was the Quips game despite the valiant effort by the Tigers it was not enough as they fell 39-25.

