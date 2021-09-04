CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania’s first female coal miner hailed from Bentleyville

By Mike Jones
Observer-Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Bethlehem Mines announced in 1974 it was looking to hire the first female miners in Pennsylvania at their underground facilities in Washington County, Karen Tyler jumped at the opportunity to be a pioneer for women working in the dangerous profession. Her father and grandfather had been miners, so coal...

observer-reporter.com

When Bentleyville resident Karen Tyler died last year at age 71, she was not widely hailed as a pathbreaking pioneer, but it turns out she was. When Tyler was in her mid-20s, she took on “a man’s job in a man’s world” by becoming Pennsylvania’s first female coal miner. She started working at Mine 51, operated by Bethlehem Mines, in Ellsworth on Aug. 1, 1974. Her employment followed just months after the country’s first female miner started punching a clock in West Virginia. Tyler was the subject of racist and sexist remarks, but she hung in there, as a story in the Observer-Reporter detailed last weekend. Tyler later began work as a nurse as the mining industry shed employees. Her son, Wendell Tyler, told us, “I think of my mom as a pioneer for a lot of women going into the coal mine. She gave her best.”
