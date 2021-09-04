CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

After false start, Huskies ready to go

By Neill Ostrout nostrout@journalinquirer.com
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCzAS_0bmMddMk00
Jack Zergiotis had a rough outing a week ago against Fresno State, but he'll be calling the signals for the Huskies today when they take on Holy Cross. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) Gary Kazanjian

He may have spent the preseason feigning uncertainty about his starting quarterback, but UConn football coach Randy Edsall insists now he’s had faith in Jack Zergiotis’ ability to guide the Huskies since Day 1.

And that faith apparently was not lost despite the 45-0 thumping UConn took at the hands of Fresno State last week and Zergiotis’ performance in it.

In fact, Edsall made it clear immediately after the game, and the next day, and two days after that, that there was no quarterback controversy in Storrs and that Zergiotis was his guy. The coach said Zergiotis would be his starting quarterback today (noon, Rentschler Field, CBS Sports Network) against Holy Cross and going forward.

“He’ll learn from this. He’ll get better,” Edsall said of the Fresno game, in which Zergiotis was 12-for-24 for 61 yards. “Everybody can do a better job to help him. He can do a better job to help himself.”

UConn (0-1) gained a paltry 107 yards of total offense in its opener, the program’s lowest total in its FBS history.

Edsall may have taken it easy on his quarterback, but Zergiotis was seemingly tough on himself following the game.

“I’m the quarterback. In the end it’s on my shoulders,” Zergiotis said. “I take responsibility for what happened there.”

The support from his coach was appreciated by Zergiotis, but it didn’t take the sting away from the Huskies’ opening flop.

“Obviously it’s good to know that Coach has my back and stuff, but it (the game’s result) obviously wasn’t what we wanted,” Zergiotis said.

Steven Krajewski relieved Zergiotis for the end of the Fresno game, completing two of his six passes for 11 yards. Edsall said he wasn’t planning on switching starters, however, and made it clear that Zergiotis had outperformed the rest of the Huskies at his position throughout the preseason.

“The one thing is he’s got the best arm of any quarterback that we have. … And he’s our most accurate passer,” Edsall said.

Zergiotis, a sophomore from Montreal, certainly has the backing of his teammates, along with that of his coaches.

“I have so much faith in him. I know what he’s capable of,” running back Kevin Mensah said.

And Mensah points out that only a few moments had passed following the opening loss before Zergiotis had refocused his attention on the upcoming opponent and on improving his performance.

“Right after the game he was locked in for Holy Cross,” Mensah said.

Two FCS teams have already knocked off FBS teams this week across the country. Holy Cross (0-0) certainly has designs on joining the likes of Eastern Washington and UC Davis, who upset UNLV and Tulsa, respectively, on Thursday night.

In a series that dates to 1916, Holy Cross has won 19 of the 30 previous meetings. The two have only met once since UConn’s upgrade, however.

The Huskies, who beat these Crusaders 27-20 in the 2017 season at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, don’t want to join the latter group, of course.

The UConn players, to a man, believe that’s not going to happen and furthermore that the Fresno State game was an anomaly. They believe the current season still holds plenty of promise.

“The team is hungrier than ever. We hope the fans still support us. And I truly believe that we’re going to have a solid season,” Zergiotis said.

Said Edsall: “One game doesn’t make a season. That’s the biggest thing.”

Two games don’t necessarily do that, either, but the Huskies aren’t likely to be as upbeat about their future if at the end of today they own an 0-2 record.

Comments / 0

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
271
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mensah
Person
Randy Edsall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Start#Uconn Football#American Football#Uconn#Fresno State#Cbs Sports Network#Holy Cross#Fbs#Fcs#Eastern Washington#Unlv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Day

Spanos, Huskies ready to move on to Purdue

Interim head coach Lou Spanos cracked up the UConn football team during a team meeting on Tuesday. "He's a really wacky guy," said Jeremy Lucien, a junior cornerback, during a Zoom session on Tuesday. "Today was the first real time that he had a full meeting in front of the offense, too, and he just had everybody rolling in the meeting. He's just really funny.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'ready to go' after brief preseason outing

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to action Sunday in the team's final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, and he received a standing ovation. The former LSU standout played three snaps in Sunday's preseason game before returning to the bench. His only pass was dropped by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
College Sportsandthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: LSU

Welcome back to Playing Dirty, our weekly gag Q&A with the Tigers’ upcoming opponent! However... this week is a little different. Given t the affinity LSU fans have for our friends in Lake Charles combined with the fact that program has gone through some truly sad stuff over the past year and change, we didn’t think it would be appropriate to crack McNeese State jokes this week. Instead we’re gonna turn the spotlight back to the SEC’s biggest punching bag at the moment: us! We’re not gonna let our rivals roast us better than we can ourselves!
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Spun

Longtime Offensive Coordinator Fired After Loss On Saturday

On Saturday night, one college football program reportedly decide to make a major change to its coaching staff. The Navy football program has reportedly moved on from longtime offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper. According to a report from Bill Wagner of Capital Gazette Communications, Navy made the decision after a 23-3 loss to Air Force.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Lubbock, TXCBS Sports

Texas Tech vs. Stephen F. Austin: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 1-0; Texas Tech 1-0 Last Season Records: Texas Tech 4-6; Stephen F. Austin 6-4 The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Stephen F. Austin will be seeking to avenge the 69-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 3 of 2016.
Hawaii Statemwcconnection.com

Hawaii @ Oregon State: Three things to look for, Prediction

Location: Corvallis, Oregon (Reser Stadium) Date/Time: Saturday, September 11th at 5:00 p.m. (Hawaii Time) Streaming: TV subscribers should be able to watch on the Fox Sports app, or this link. Radio: ESPN Honolulu. Head-to-Head: Oregon State leads the series 7-4. Hawaii won the first game in the series back in...
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Utah at BYU: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

No. 21 Utah (1-0) at BYU (1-0) Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470 capacity) TV: ESPN (Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore commentating, Alex Chappell on sideline) Radio: ESPN 700 AM (Utah) / KSL 1160 AM (BYU) Series: According to Utah, the Utes lead 62-34-4. According to BYU, the Utes lead 59-31-4. Weather:...
Enfield, CTJournal Inquirer

HS football preview: Enfield

Coach: James Lyver (6th year) 2019 Record: 4-6 (3-1 CCC Division I East, division champion) Key Players: Seniors: Jayden Maynard, QB; Jason Sharp Jr., RB/LB; Collin LeBlanc, OL/DL; Max Hurtado, OL/DL; Tre Barnett, OL/DL. Juniors: Christian Benvenuto, QB; Nick D’Onofrio, WR/OLB. Outlook: Getting back to basics and improving on fundamentals....
College SportsKingsport Times-News

Redwine ready to start season for Cavaliers

WISE — UVA Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine has started a few games for the Cavaliers. Saturday, Redwine begins a season where he’ll get to show his talents for what he hopes will be a full season. As a freshman in 2019, the Dobyns-Bennett graduate saw some action for UVA Wise....
Seattle, WAThe Daily

Huskies looking to start off year two of Lake era on the right foot

One year ago the Washington football team and head coach Jimmy Lake didn’t know whether or not football was going to be played. While other conferences across the country announced plans to return to football, the Pac-12 played the pandemic safe, waiting for more efficient COVID-19 testing plans before getting back to action.
College SportsPosted by
HuskyMaven

Where's Asa Turner? 2-Year Husky Starter Starts Over

For every new University of Washington football starter, such as a Kamren Fabiculanan, Julius Buelow, Julius Irvin or a Cooper McDonald, where their ascension is roundly celebrated, there is an Asa Turner. When somebody moves up, it invariably means someone else lost a job. Turner, as well as Ulumoo Ale,...
SoccerThe Daily

Turning around slow start, Huskies find first win of the season

Coming off a tough run of ranked games to begin the season, the Washington women’s soccer team returned home Sunday to pull off its first win of the year against Loyola Marymount. Finding their only goal in the second half after a slow first, the Huskies (1-2-0) ended the day...
Charlottesville, VAvirginiasports.com

Murphy Ready to Start Next Chapter

CHARLOTTESVILLE –– During a first-half timeout at the Virginia-William & Mary football game Saturday night, the videoboard at Scott Stadium showed Trey Murphy III on the home sideline. The crowd roared, and Murphy smiled as he acknowledged the fans’ cheers. Taking in the scene around him, especially the raucous student...
Cross, SCThe Post and Courier

Cross football team frustrated with false starts caused by COVID-19

The Cross High School football season has been full of false starts and frustration. The Trojans have been in COVID-19 protocol three times since practice began in late July and have yet to test themselves in a game. Trojans coach Shaun Wright is hopeful they’ll be able to play on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy