After false start, Huskies ready to go

Jack Zergiotis had a rough outing a week ago against Fresno State, but he'll be calling the signals for the Huskies today when they take on Holy Cross. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) Gary Kazanjian

He may have spent the preseason feigning uncertainty about his starting quarterback, but UConn football coach Randy Edsall insists now he’s had faith in Jack Zergiotis’ ability to guide the Huskies since Day 1.

And that faith apparently was not lost despite the 45-0 thumping UConn took at the hands of Fresno State last week and Zergiotis’ performance in it.

In fact, Edsall made it clear immediately after the game, and the next day, and two days after that, that there was no quarterback controversy in Storrs and that Zergiotis was his guy. The coach said Zergiotis would be his starting quarterback today (noon, Rentschler Field, CBS Sports Network) against Holy Cross and going forward.

“He’ll learn from this. He’ll get better,” Edsall said of the Fresno game, in which Zergiotis was 12-for-24 for 61 yards. “Everybody can do a better job to help him. He can do a better job to help himself.”

UConn (0-1) gained a paltry 107 yards of total offense in its opener, the program’s lowest total in its FBS history.

Edsall may have taken it easy on his quarterback, but Zergiotis was seemingly tough on himself following the game.

“I’m the quarterback. In the end it’s on my shoulders,” Zergiotis said. “I take responsibility for what happened there.”

The support from his coach was appreciated by Zergiotis, but it didn’t take the sting away from the Huskies’ opening flop.

“Obviously it’s good to know that Coach has my back and stuff, but it (the game’s result) obviously wasn’t what we wanted,” Zergiotis said.

Steven Krajewski relieved Zergiotis for the end of the Fresno game, completing two of his six passes for 11 yards. Edsall said he wasn’t planning on switching starters, however, and made it clear that Zergiotis had outperformed the rest of the Huskies at his position throughout the preseason.

“The one thing is he’s got the best arm of any quarterback that we have. … And he’s our most accurate passer,” Edsall said.

Zergiotis, a sophomore from Montreal, certainly has the backing of his teammates, along with that of his coaches.

“I have so much faith in him. I know what he’s capable of,” running back Kevin Mensah said.

And Mensah points out that only a few moments had passed following the opening loss before Zergiotis had refocused his attention on the upcoming opponent and on improving his performance.

“Right after the game he was locked in for Holy Cross,” Mensah said.

Two FCS teams have already knocked off FBS teams this week across the country. Holy Cross (0-0) certainly has designs on joining the likes of Eastern Washington and UC Davis, who upset UNLV and Tulsa, respectively, on Thursday night.

In a series that dates to 1916, Holy Cross has won 19 of the 30 previous meetings. The two have only met once since UConn’s upgrade, however.

The Huskies, who beat these Crusaders 27-20 in the 2017 season at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, don’t want to join the latter group, of course.

The UConn players, to a man, believe that’s not going to happen and furthermore that the Fresno State game was an anomaly. They believe the current season still holds plenty of promise.

“The team is hungrier than ever. We hope the fans still support us. And I truly believe that we’re going to have a solid season,” Zergiotis said.

Said Edsall: “One game doesn’t make a season. That’s the biggest thing.”

Two games don’t necessarily do that, either, but the Huskies aren’t likely to be as upbeat about their future if at the end of today they own an 0-2 record.