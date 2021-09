Dear Dr. David Peak and The District 12 directors:. I want to express my profound gratitude for the decision you made to implement a temporary mask mandate in our schools. I have two children at Gold Camp Elementary who are too young to get vaccinated. I am greatly relieved that they have a much better chance of remaining in school — in-person, along with being able to continue with sports, playdates, etc., — effectively being able to live a normal life after a painful, protracted terrible period of doing school from home and being socially isolated.